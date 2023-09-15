The toys expected to fly from shelves this Christmas have been revealed.

While the festive season may still feel months away, buyers at Argos have drawn up a list of the toys, games and gadgets they predict will dominate children’s wish lists this year.

Argos has picked out 18 toys it thinks will from from shelves. Image: Argos.

The list of 18 items includes everything from traditional toys for imaginary play through to interactive gadgets. Scroll down for the full list

A number of iconic toy brands also make the annual list again this year with both Lego and Barbie included.

And for parents old enough to remember their arrival the first time around – some retro names have found themselves on the list of most popular too – with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza delivery fan and a purple interactive Furby both making the final cut.

Fluffy Furby toys are back and have made it onto the Argos list. Image: Argos.

While the list is in no particular order – the most expensive toy among the group is a Barbie house.

No doubt inspired by one of the biggest movies of the year, the home comes complete with three dolls, furniture and accessories as well as a pool with a slide. Sales of the house, say Argos, show few signs of letting-up before Christmas.

However such a sprawling pink palace does not come cheap and shoppers will need between £170 and £180 to tick this one from children’s wish lists.

The Barbie house is the most expensive toy on the list. Image: Argos.

But while there are some big-ticket items among the collection, Argos says half of the items chosen for its 2023 list can each be bought for under £30.

The cheapest are a £9 T-Rex dinosaur and the Miniverse Collectable Diner – also selling for less than a tenner – which has been described as one of the most ‘hotly anticipated’ toys of the year.

A must-have for young fans of miniature items, the blind bags enable children to prepare their own tiny plates of diner favourites including waffles, sundaes and pies which will set when the tiny resin imitation food is left in UV light.

Argos has revealed its 2023 top toy predictions

Fay Williams, head of toy buying at Argos, added: “It’s clear that innovation in the toy world is having a big impact on what’s hitting the shelves this Christmas. We’re seeing some exciting changes when it comes to interactive and educational toys especially, as well as continued evolution of toys that inspire creativity through role play.

“We sell a toy every two seconds at Argos and alongside the incredible innovation in the industry, it’s wonderful to see nostalgic brands like Furby, Barbie and LEGO loved by a new generation of kids.”