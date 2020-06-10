Stamford's branch of the catalogue retailer Argos, which had been due to relocate in May, will now make its move to the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket in September.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “Our Argos Stamford store is currently closed in line with government guidance.

“We had already made plans to relocate the store into our Stamford Sainsbury’s and all affected colleagues have been given the opportunity to redeploy.”