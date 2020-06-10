Home   News   Article

New Argos in Stamford will open at Sainsbury's supermarket in September 2020

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:22, 10 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:24, 10 June 2020

Stamford's branch of the catalogue retailer Argos, which had been due to relocate in May, will now make its move to the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket in September.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “Our Argos Stamford store is currently closed in line with government guidance.

We had already made plans to relocate the store into our Stamford Sainsbury’s and all affected colleagues have been given the opportunity to redeploy.”

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE