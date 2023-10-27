No arrests have been made as armed police continue their response to a knife incident.

Police were called after a report of a man with a knife in Woodland View, Oakham just after 2pm on Wednesday (October 25).

Armed officers were deployed but the man had left the area.

Armed police (stock image)

Officers continued to investigate and Leicestershire Police’s armed officers were sent to a property in Oakham yesterday (Thursday, October 26) in connection with the knife incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing and there have been no arrests.”