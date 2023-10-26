Armed Leicestershire Police officers attend report of knife incident in Oakham
Published: 09:26, 26 October 2023
Armed police responded to an incident after an emergency call.
An eye-witness dialled 999 to report a man with a knife in Woodland View, Oakham just after 2pm yesterday (October 25).
Armed officers were deployed but the man had left the area.
It is understood a police helicopter was also searching the area.
Enquiries into the incident are continuing and officers from the Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) will be carrying out further patrols today.