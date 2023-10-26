Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Armed Leicestershire Police officers attend report of knife incident in Oakham

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:26, 26 October 2023

Armed police responded to an incident after an emergency call.

An eye-witness dialled 999 to report a man with a knife in Woodland View, Oakham just after 2pm yesterday (October 25).

Armed officers were deployed but the man had left the area.

Armed officers were deployed
Armed officers were deployed

It is understood a police helicopter was also searching the area.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing and officers from the Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) will be carrying out further patrols today.

Crime Rutland - Homepage Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE