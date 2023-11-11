Armistice Day service is held in Stamford
People gathered to observe two minutes’ silence to mark the Armistice earlier today.
Led by the Rev Peter Stevenson at the war memorial in Broad Street, Stamford, the 30-minute service included poetry and readings from the Bible.
Those who were unable to attend can watch extracts from the service on the videos below.
The Rev Peter highlighted one name on Stamford’s war memorial – that of Margaret Evans. Born in 1877 in Stamford, Margaret served as a volunteer during the First World War with The Red Cross at a hospital in Calais, France.
She died in July 1917, aged 39, after contracting an illness and was buried in France.
A two-minute silence has been held at 11am on November 11 since 1919.