A 33-year-old army major who suffered a cardiac arrest at Rutland Water Parkrun has spoken of his relief at having his life saved.

Sam Payne collapsed after completing 4km of the 5km run and was resuscitated by fellow runners.

While giving Sam chest compressions they used a portable defibrillator, retrieved from the Parkrun finish line near Normanton Church, to put his heart back into a normal rhythm.