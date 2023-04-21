An Army veteran is winding up his business and selling his possessions to go to Ukraine and help wounded soldiers and civilians in peril at the frontline.

The former serviceman and retired police officer wishes to remain anonymous because of his past work, including tours in Northern Ireland, and the sensitive future assignment.

He is going under the pseudonym Jack Bon Holly - his former call sign - in a fundraising appeal to buy a 4x4 and medical supplies for his trip.

Jack will be joining Project Konstantin founder Peter, pictured with a fellow volunteer, who act as drivers and medics at the front line. Photo: Project Konstantin

Jack will volunteer as a medivac driver for Project Konstantin, a humanitarian aid coalition working with voluntary aid organisations and charities.

"When Russia invaded the rest of Ukraine my initial reaction was 'this has to be stopped'," he said.

"No-one who knows me will be surprised by this, in fact they'll probably be surprised to find out I'm not there already.

Both men served in the army with Konstantin who gave the name to the charity, when he was killed. Photo: Project Konstantin

"I know I'm going to be putting my mother through hell, but she's probably used to it by now.

"But it can't be helped. It's nothing to what the people of Ukraine are suffering at the moment."

Jack is planning to head to Ukraine in June once he has 'cleared his life up' here.

Vans are transported full of supplies. Photo: Project Konstantin

He is winding up his business and getting rid of his possessions except for a few boxes of photos and letters which will go in a friend's loft.

"I run a limited company so I'm having to close that down so I have no ties here to stop me giving 100 per cent concentration on what I'm doing over there," he explained.

"All I'll have is what I carry in my Bergen.

"I'm clearing the decks so if the worst did happen to me, my mum doesn't have any problems to clear up.

"I don't expect to be coming back too often in the next year or so. If I do come back it will be to pick up more supplies."

Delivering aid to civilians in Ukraine. Photo: Project Konstantin

Once in Ukraine he will go wherever needed to deliver medical aid, rescue civilians from hotspots and bring wounded troops away from the frontline.

Jack grew up in Rutland where he attended Uppingham Community College before joining the Army 'for adventure'.

After three spells in the Army, he joined the police, serving as a firearms officer and protection officer, before moving back to Stamford five years ago to set up a business.

A van has been converted into a field ambulance to transfer the wounded. Photo: Project Konstantin

He believes the skills he has picked up, particularly in covert operations and weapons handling, make him suitable for the perilous task.

"They're desperate for volunteers out there, but desperate for volunteers with the right skills to do specific jobs. Because I'm ex-military I have a lot of skills that they need."

Jack has a healthy amount of trepidation about what lies ahead, but admits he is driven by fear and stress, as well as a need to help people.

Rehabilitation kit is in particularly short supply. Photo: Project Konstantin

"I'm very, very scared about going out there - you'd have to be foolish not to be scared," he said.

"I'm not bothered about getting killed. I'm more worried about getting a long-term injury.

"But I know if I apply the skills I've built up I will probably be alright and come through it knowing I've hopefully helped to save other people's lives."

With troops away from the front line. Photo: Project Konstantin

He added: "As a policeman I have been first at the scene of some horrific accidents and the need to help is overwhelming.

"Knowing you have done absolutely everything you can to help these people gives you an enormous sense of satisfaction."

As well as settling his affairs, Jack is also busy getting together kit for the trip.

He has launched a fundraising campaign to buy a serviceable 4x4 suitable for off-road frontline terrain which he will convert into a medivac vehicle.

Jack is aiming for an initial £5,000 - the sum Stamford raised during the Second World War to buy a Spitfire for the war effort.

"I really do hope that this is the starting point and we can then go on to raise money for a second vehicle," he said.

"I was inspired by the Spitfire story when Stamford came together and raised what would be in today's money about £350,000.

"Like the Spitfires of the Battle of Britain, the life expectancy of a 4x4 medivac vehicle in the front line ‘hot zone’ is not long and replacements are constantly in need."

Funds are also needed to buy trauma kit and other much-needed medical supplies and equipment which he hopes to take with him in June.

"The casualty rate is extremely high and that's one of the reasons why trauma kits are needed," he explained.

"It needs to be constantly replaced because it's being constantly used. The troops are working in horrendous conditions for weeks at a time."

Jack is also appealing for help in promoting his fundraising campaign and for storage space, such as a garage, to store a vehicle and equipment.

Click here to donate and to find out more, visit www.facebook.com/groups/stamfordmedivac4x4

In exchange for any help, Jack has pledged to keep donors updated about how the Stamford 4x4 has helped save lives.

"I'm just hoping we can repeat just a little bit of that spirit that bought the Spitfire," Jack added.

"If Stamford can do it, it might inspire Rutland and then Bourne and Grantham and hopefully provide help to people who genuinely need it."