An Army veteran has been shortlisted for a national award in recognition of his leadership skills.

Andy Pearce has forged a successful career in construction since leaving the forces, working his way up from a labourer to a regional build director.

Employed by Vistry East Midlands, the 42-year-old has been named a ‘Team Leader of the Year’ finalist in the Ex-Forces in Business Awards 2023.

Andy Pearce has been named as a finalist for the ‘Team Leader of the Year’ title in the Ex-Forces in Business Awards 2023

Andy, who lives in Stamford, said: “It is humbling to be put forward for an award of this magnitude for what I view as just doing my job. It will be a privilege to attend the ceremony as my personal values and those of the awards are very closely aligned.

“I strongly believe it is important that there is increased visibility of ex-forces personnel who have successfully moved into second careers. This could help others who are thinking about it, struggling with it or those who previously failed but are still trying to find the right employer.

“These awards can show people that a successful career change is achievable – if I did it, then there is hope for everyone.”

Andy spent six years in the Army as a Royal Engineer, having joined straight after leaving school.

The Ex-Forces in Business Awards is the world’s largest celebration of the role former military personnel fulfil in their second careers.

Andy oversees 13 new homes locations for Vistry East Midlands, which has its head office in Peterborough.

The award winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday, June 29.