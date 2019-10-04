A wreath has been laid on behalf of Stamford Town Council to honour the British, Polish and other servicemen involved in the Battle of Arnhem and Operation Market Garden.

Stamford-born Peter Borowik,whose father Bazyli Borowik served in the medical corps, laid the wreath during a ceremony in Driel in the Netherlands on Saturday, September 21.

This was the 75th anniversary of Stamford-based Polish airmen and others landing in the area for one of the major battles of the Second World War.

Peter Borowik with the wrath laid on behalf of Stamford Town Council

Peter, 62, who now lives in Brisbane, Australia, said his sister Susannah Sawyer, who still lives in Stamford to approach the town council about laying the Australian-made wreath.

Peter said it was a great honour to lay the wreath for the town and his late father, who worked as a barber. His mother Doris Borowik is still alive, living in Radcliffe Street.

