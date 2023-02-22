A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police investigated reports of a fake taxi service.

Three reports were received by Lincolnshire Police about a vehicle in the Stamford area that was being operated as an unlicensed taxi.

The first was made on Friday (February 17) and related to an incident in which a man's cash card went missing during the journey and was later used.

Police news

Police then received two further reports of suspicious activity, including an alleged attempted sexual assault.

Officers have since arrested one man on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released on police bail with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire and not to claim he is a taxi driver.

Anyone who saw men with a grey Skoda Octavia approaching people and offering taxi rides in Stamford town centre are asked to contact police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage which may have captured vehicles without valid licences approaching members of the public.

"We would also like to remind people that taxis in Lincolnshire have to display a valid taxi driver licence which has a licence number specific to that driver."

Anyone with information should contact the investigating officer by email on jessica.cook2@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 4 of February 18.