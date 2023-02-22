A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at Stamford bus station last night (Tuesday, February 21).

Officers were called to a report that two vehicles had arrived at the bus station at 10.16pm and a fight began between the occupants of one of the vehicles and people already in the bus station, which then moved to the street.

When police arrived they found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds.

The incident in Stamford happened at Stamford bus station

He received emergency treatment at the scene and is now in hospital in a serious condition.

It is believed that the people involved were known to each other.

Those involved in the fight had left when police arrived and officers immediately started searching for the suspects.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of this morning.

Another 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Both are still in police custody.

Police remain at the scene today and St Peter's Hill is closed while officers carry out further inquiries. People are asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: "We would also ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about the incident while we investigate the circumstances.

"We believe that there will be people who witnessed this incident and may have information which could help our enquires, and we are calling on them to come forwards. We are particularly keen to see any mobile phone or dashcam footage which shows the incident.

"If you can help with our investigation, please contact force.control@lincs.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 446 of February 21."