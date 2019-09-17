A man charged with 17 graffiti offences in Stamford and Rutland has been remanded in custody.

Lloyd Griffiths, 19, of Newtown Road, Uppingham, was arrested on Wednesday September 11 in Stamford and charged with eight counts of criminal damage to property.

He was then charged with 13 further alleged offences by Leicestershire Police - nine counts of criminal damage, and four relating to an allegation of harassment and breaching a restraining order.

Griffiths' arrest followed the arrival of a number of graffiti ‘tags’ on shops and businesses in the area.

He appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday last week when he was remanded in custody until his next hearing.

This will take place at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

