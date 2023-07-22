Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash involving three vehicles on the A6121.

Officers were called to the collision at the top of Stamford Hill outside Toft at 7.20pm last night (Friday, July 21).

The vehicles involved were a black Nissan Qashqai, a white BMW X1 and a grey Ford Focus.

Police have made an arrest and are appealling for witnesses

The A6121 remains closed at the Manthorpe junction and between the villages of Toft and Lound while initial investigations are carried out and the road cleared.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage which may have captured any of the vehicles involved travelling along the A6121 around the time of the incident to come forward.

Officers would also be keen to view any footage which may have captured the collision, and hear from anyone who might have other information to help their investigation.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash and remains in police custody.

If you can help:

• Call 101 quoting incident 458 of July 21

• Email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 458 of July 21 in the subject line.