A 44-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of theft in connection to the investigation into Sonny Ferry’s missing wallet.

The body of 19-year-old Sonny Ferry from Ketton was recovered at around midday on Sunday April 14 after reports that a person had fallen into the river in York.

Following his death, inquires revealed that Mr Ferry’s bank card was used a number of times between 4.22am and 6.10am the same morning to make unauthorised payments for items.

Sonny Ferry

Officers investigating Mr Ferry’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious, are still trying to establish the whereabouts of his wallet, which wasn’t with him when his body was recovered.

The man was arrested on the evening of Saturday August 3 and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Underwater searches of the river in June proved unsuccessful in locating Sonny's wallet.

His bank cards and provisional driving licence also remain missing.