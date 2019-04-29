Arson attack in Rippingale

An 'arsonist' is accused of setting fire to a piece of farmyard machinery.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough police reported on the Neighbourhood alert system that the incident happened just after noon on Wednesday April 24.

She continued: "An unknown person has entered the grain store of a farm located in Middle Street, Rippingale.

"Some type of accelerant has then been poured onto the tyres of a John Deere ‘telehandler’; the accelerant has then been ignited."

There are no further reports of damage or arrests.