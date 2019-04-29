Arson attack in Rippingale
An 'arsonist' is accused of setting fire to a piece of farmyard machinery.
PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough police reported on the Neighbourhood alert system that the incident happened just after noon on Wednesday April 24.
She continued: "An unknown person has entered the grain store of a farm located in Middle Street, Rippingale.
"Some type of accelerant has then been poured onto the tyres of a John Deere ‘telehandler’; the accelerant has then been ignited."
There are no further reports of damage or arrests.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.