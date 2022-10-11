There was double success for artist Robert Hooke at the Welland Valley Art Society autumn exhibition’s private view on Sunday, October 2.

Not only did his terracotta sculpture win the Donn Evans Award, but Robert also scooped the society’s top award for his oil portrait entitled ‘Mane’.

Pru Pye, won ‘best watercolour’ and David Cromackwon ‘best abstract.

Robert Hooke is congratulated by mayor David Taylor in front of his award-winning portrait, Mane

They were chosen by independent selector Sarah Watson, an artist and tutor from Grantham.

The awards were presented in the gallery of Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street by Stamford mayor David Taylor.

Addressing guests, he expressed pleasure at seeing so many people gathered in Stamford Arts Centre for the preview, but disappointment that, due to cost-cutting, the centre would not be opening on Sundays for the foreseeable future.

Mane by Robert Hooke

Welland Valley Arts Society exhibition continues until Saturday, October 15, at Stamford Arts Centre, from 10am to 4.30pm Mondays to Saturdays.