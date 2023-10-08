A town art group is looking for new members.

Oakham Art Group meets on Monday mornings at the bowling club off the Vale.

Members bring their own supplies and ideas but get the chance to paint in a group.

They have occasional presentations and also hold exhibitions.

With spaces now available to join people can register their interest by visiting www.oakhamartgroup.co.uk.

