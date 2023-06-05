A day of outdoor art helped to inspire a large group of people – and some who watched them at work.

The British Plein Air Painters’ event encouraged people to use a range of paints and techniques, from pastels to watercolours and oil paints.

Sunny spells and the wonderful scenery of Stamford Meadows provided plenty of inspiration and a beautiful backdrop for their work.

The group with their art

Organiser Mo Teeuw said the aim of the free ‘painting day’ was to give people confidence to set up an easel outside and enjoy creating a piece of art.

“If you’re doing this alone, it can be daunting and people can feel conspicuous,” she said. “In a group it’s much easier.”

Nature was a big theme for the artists. Suzanne Harry, a Welland Valley Arts Society member, said her artwork aimed to “convey the joy of being there.”

Suzanne Harry and her artwork

Jackie Woods described an “emotional connection to the landscape”.

The event was attended by people from across the area, including members of the Welland Valley Arts Society, and from Rutland Open Studios.

Hilary Moralee from Barrowden said she enjoyed creating art outside, and even if it rained, that could sometimes enhance works in watercolour or charcoal.

Hilary Moralee with her painting

British Plein Air Painters group photo

Having started their work at 10.30am, by the afternoon they were ready to showcase their finished pieces.

by Hannah Walker