Stamford College art students mark One World Week with exhibition
Published: 17:00, 21 October 2020
Students from Stamford College are marking One World Week with an exhibition of their art.
The online gallery opened to visitors on Monday (October 19) and some examples of their paintings and 3D work are also being displayed in the windows of Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street.
One World Week, which has the theme 'It’s Our World – Let’s make it better’, aims to raise awareness of injustices and poverty.