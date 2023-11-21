A classical painter will hold her first solo exhibition this week.

Calypso Rubinstein Keightley will show her art at a pop-up exhibition in 7 North Street East, Uppingham this weekend.

This 24-hour pop up show will be from 6pm onwards on Friday, and on Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Calypso Rubinstein Keightley, an artist from Uppingham

Calypso grew up in Rutland, attending Uppingham Community College, and has spent seven years studying at Edinburgh University.

While figures and portraits are Calypso's favourite subjects, she produces many still life paintings and commissions.

For more information visit: https://www.calypsorubinsteinkeightley.co.uk/

