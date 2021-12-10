A piece of art work which pays tribute to Stamford's history has been installed in the town centre.

The painting, which is now stationed in the passageway of Stamford Walk on the wall of F Hinds, was commissioned by Art Pop-Up to show an illustrated timeline of Stamford's renowned stone heritage.

It also pays tribute to the work of Stamford geologist and palaeontologist, Alan Dawn, who died in 2010. Alan discovered numerous important geological finds and developed the Stamford Stone Trail.