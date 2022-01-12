A Stamford artist is enjoying his most prestigious exhibition yet, with his work on display alongside that of Banksy and Damien Hirst.

Paul Keen’s collection, under the title ‘Something’s Wrong’, is being showcased at the Urban Exhibition in the City Gallery at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery in Priestgate.

Each of Paul’s paintings contains a message, and the striking style is well-suited to being on display alongside the work of some of the UK’s most popular street artists.

Interference - Sumatran Tiger by Paul Kneen

Paul, who runs the art website Creative Folk, has been painting all his life.

He lived in South Africa for a decade but has become more focused on his own art since living in Stamford.

“I like art that has something to say, and a lot of my work has to do with the environment, habitats and with social media,” he said.

Paul Keen. Photo: Kingsley Singleton

“Seeing the exhibition being set up in Peterborough and to now be exhibiting alongside Banksy, Damien Hirst and other well-known artists feels surreal.”

The Urban Exhibition is open until May.

General admission is £8 for over 18s, £5 for 12 to 18s and free for under 12s. To book click here.

Entry to Peterborough Museum’s permanent collections is free, excluding advertised event days.

Supersized by Paul Kneen

Mountain Gorilla by Paul Kneen

Something's Wrong by Paul Kneen

Think by Paul Kneen

Less Oil by Paul Kneen

Propaganda by Paul Kneen

Round and Round We Go by Paul Kneen

Where the Wild Things Were by Paul Kneen