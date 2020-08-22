A talented artist proved exam grades aren’t everything as he worked on a stunning pencil drawing of St Mary’s Church in Stamford this week.

Pete Pope, 36, achieved a C in his art GCSE when he was at school and admits he felt cheated out of a higher grade at the time.

But that’s not stopped him pursuing his hobby, and over the past two decades he has drawn dozens of finely detailed scenes, most featuring intricate and historic buildings.