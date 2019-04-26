Artistics workshops in South Kesteven seek to 'build bridges'
Artistic workshops have taken place in Bourne, Market Deeping and Grantham on the issue of building bridges within the community.
The event are also a forerunner to artistic events on the theme in Grantham next week and also in September.
Around 200 people took place in the workshops in the three towns run .
Bourne town hall hosted one event last Wednesday, which featured people using toy bridge building kits and a commissioned artist making panels for a ‘bridge’ that will be held in Grantham today.
One of the organisers, Simon Hollingworth, said: “We had an excellent stream of people throughout the days. Some families stayed for two to three hours.”
“We had some really good conversations. The idea is to introduce people to the project over the summer and the event in
September.”
A similar workshop took place at the Deeping Community Centre last Monday.
‘Bridge’ is billed as as an outdoor arts, engineering and social change project, led by Coventry-based Imagineer Productions.
It is supported by South Kesteven District Council and InvestSK, as part of their wider cultural strategy.
