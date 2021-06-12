A line-up of artists who will be showcasing their work at a festival has been announced.

Artists from a number of different cultural backgrounds will attend Stamford Diversity Festival, set to be held on the Recreation Ground on the August Bank Holiday.

Shalini Austin is stalls manager for the festival and will also have her own stall selling copper items.

Shalini Austin

She said: “My designs are organic and quite rustic; they appeal to people who like something out of the ordinary. My sculptures and jewellery are mostly inspired by nature and things I see around me.

“It could be in my garden, the beautiful countryside around Stamford or something someone said.”

The festival, which will be free to enter, has received a £1,000 grant from Stamford Town Council.