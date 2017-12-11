Artists sell art worth £4,000 at town hall art exhibition

Have your say

Bourne artists sold more than £4,000 worth of art at an exhibition held at Bourne Town Hall on Saturday (December 2).

The work of the 12 local artists was showcased on the upper floor of the town hall.

Organisers of the event, Bourne Town Hall Trust, also raised £500 to go towards the renovation of the building.

The exhibition took place during Bourne’s Magical Christmas Fayre event on Satuday as well as on Sunday.

The Bourne Town Hall Trust is a charity set up to manage the project to restore the empty building to its former glory and convert it into a community arts centre.

Visitors to the event were able to cast their eyes on plans during the weekend.