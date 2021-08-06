A Stamford artist is set to have her work exhibited.

Stamford Anti-Racism Group member, Michelle Fernandes known as Meesh, is participating in Jonah Batambuze’s #BlindianProject and her artwork is set to be exhibited at its book launch tomorrow.

The event at Embe Soul Food and Drink Restaurant in Peterborough will begin at 6pm.

Artwork by Michelle Fernandes (Meesh)

Meesh is an artist who has had a rebirth into a new period of creativity after tragically losing her wife to suicide in 2018.

Her paintings concentrate on abstract shape and form to express emotion and movement during times in her life where words alone were inadequate.