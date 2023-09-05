Three popular tourist spots have been shortlisted for awards.

Stamford Arts Centre, the William Cecil hotel in Stamford and The Hide Farm Stay near Witham-on-the-Hill have made the finals of the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.

After the William Cecil was named Hotel of the Year in 2022, staff were excited to make the final in this category again.

Madeline Price, Harry Pawcliffe, Liam Goodwill , Laura Markwell and Chris Story at Mildred's bistro at the William Cecil hotel

Sergio Rios, general manager for William Cecil, said: “This recognition and success is a brilliant reflection of the hard work every member of the team puts into making all the guests’ experience so great.”

He added that ‘so much has happened this past year’ including the opening of Mildred’s bistro at the hotel.

The Hide Farm Stay is among the five finalists in the New Tourism Business of the Year category.

Jessica Tarver of The Hide Farm Stay

Former teacher Jessica Tarver recently transformed a 1930s railway carriage into luxury accommodation at her family’s farm.

It had been her dream to allow others to enjoy the ‘really beautiful views’ the farm has to offer.

“I am really excited yet so surprised to be shortlisted,” she said.

“We have not been open for that long.”

Jessica believes it is the ‘personal touches’, such as welcome gifts from Bourne business Chloe's Brownies, which sets the business apart.

The family day will include free activities

Judges also recognised Stamford Arts Centre as a stand out tourist location, gaining it a finalist place in the arts, culture and heritage category.

The venue, which is operated by South Kesteven District Council, hosts regular music, theatre and cinema performances, exhibitions, workshops and events.

It is also a popular venue for live screenings of theatre productions, operas, ballets and concerts including the Royal Opera House and National Theatre Live.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), cabinet member for leisure and culture at the district council, said: “This nomination is a well-deserved acknowledgment of its role in contributing to the cultural landscape of the town by offering and promoting arts and events throughout South Kesteven.

“It is testament to the unwavering support of those who make the Arts Centre what it is and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to our wonderful venue.”

The winners will be announced at an awards evening on October 12 at the Engine Shed in Lincoln.