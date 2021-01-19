Home   News   Article

Plans to change Stamford Arts Centre win support from South Kesteven District Council

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 19 January 2021

Plans to freshen up the inside of Stamford Arts Centre has won conditional approval from planners.

The application to its own planning committee by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), which runs the Grade II* Listed property, includes revising the layout of the entrance lobby, café, box office and tourist information area.

Refurbishment will include the removal of the serving hatch to the kitchen area and creation of a double doorway in its place.

