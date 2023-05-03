Covid booster vaccinations will be available at two walk-in sessions next week.

Over 75s and those with a weakened immune system can attend the clinics at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 10 or Friday, May 12 between 9.30am and 5pm.

Jabs will be given on a first come, first served basis.

Covid booster vaccines are available

Anyone eligible for the spring booster vaccination can also book an appointment via the NHS website or by calling 119. The Well pharmacies in Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping will be offering appointments during the spring programme, but dates are not yet showing on the system.

The nearest venues offering bookable appointments at the moment are Rutland Late Night Pharmacy in Oakham, The Well Pharmacy in Corby and Mi Pharmacy in Werrington.