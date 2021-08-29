'Stamford Arts Centre is not going to close'
The Conservative leader of South Kesteven District Council has said arts centres won’t close.
While the council is reviewing how to cut its subsidy of more than £1m annually for the arts, Coun Kelham Cooke told Stamford Town Council: “It’s not a case of closing the arts centre. Under my watch that will never happen.”
A report to the district council suggested handing over arts centres in Stamford, Bourne and Grantham to a charitable trust.