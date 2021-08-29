Home   News   Article

'Stamford Arts Centre is not going to close'

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 29 August 2021

The Conservative leader of South Kesteven District Council has said arts centres won’t close.

While the council is reviewing how to cut its subsidy of more than £1m annually for the arts, Coun Kelham Cooke told Stamford Town Council: “It’s not a case of closing the arts centre. Under my watch that will never happen.”

A report to the district council suggested handing over arts centres in Stamford, Bourne and Grantham to a charitable trust.

Coun Kelham Cooke
