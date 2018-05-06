Arts for Rutland given £10,000 lottery grant for war play

A charity which supports arts in Rutland has been given a cash boost of nearly £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for an educational play about war.

Arts for Rutland will be spending the cash on research and to create a touring play which will cast a light on the story of the return of military personnel to Rutland after both world wars.

The play will be performed in Uppingham, Cottesmore and Oakham at the end of October.

Joy Everitt chairman of Arts for Rutland said: “It is now time for everyone in Rutland who has an interest in music and theatre to join us in this exciting venture.

“Rehearsals will be taking place from late summer.

“Everyone is welcome, whatever sphere of interest they have.

“It will also be great fun and a chance to meet new people and learn from the professional team.

The project is supported by several groups in the area including Rutland County Council, Oakham Town Council and Uppingham Town Council.

It is being co-ordinated by Joy, Robert Clayton from Rutland County Museum, and Andy Barrett - artistic director of theatre group, Excavate, who worked with Joy in 2004 on the community play The Take Over.

The charity, which supports arts in Rutland is now looking for actors, directors, writers, stage hands, props people, costume designers,musicians and anyone who would be interested in joining it.

For those that wish to get involved, Arts for Rutland has organised a meeting at Rutland County Museum on Wednesday, May 9, at 6.30pm, The writer, stage manager, director and musical director will be at the meeting to talk about the project.

