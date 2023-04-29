Witnesses to flytipping involving asbestos are being asked to report those responsible.

Sections of a roof, believed to contain the potentially harmful substance, were discovered in Cemetery Lane, Manton on Tuesday morning (April 18).

A gate was forced open for a vehicle to reach the bottom of the closed lane.

The flytipping in Cemetery Lane, Manton

The incident has been reported to Rutland County Council and to Leicestershire Police.

Asbestos fibres, which were used in some building materials until 1999, can be harmful if the material is broken up, because they are released into the air and can be breathed in.

This can lead to devastating lung diseases, such as mesothelioma.

Anyone with information about those responsible for dumping the roof materials, such as photos or a vehicle registration, can email environment@rutland.gov.uk.

The council will bring a prosecution if enough evidence is available.

Incidents of flytipping involving non-harmful materials can be reported to the local authority using the website fixmystreet.com

A Rutland County Council spokesperson said asbestos has to be disposed of through a licensed waste management contractor and householders have a legal duty of care to ensure that their waste is disposed of correctly.