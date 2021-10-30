Portugal is one of the UK’s most popular holiday destinations, famed for its glorious sandy beaches, and wonderfully warm climate, writes travel counsellor, Emma Savage. British holiday makers have been coming here for years, and some return year on year. Many visitors head straight for the coastal region of the Algarve, to soak up the sunshine and unwind. However, there is a whole lot more to discover in Portugal; the wine regions, in particular, are a great place to explore. Did you know, there are 14 wine regions in Portugal?

The Douro wine region, which I have visited, is spectacular. Vineyards cascade down the steep slopes towards the river and it is picturesque and unspoilt. Fly to Porto and explore from there. Make sure you spend a few days enjoying Porto, though, before you head off and explore the wider Douro region; it is a beautiful city and has some excellent restaurants. In Porto you can expect rich meat dishes such as lamb, goat and pork, and the fertile soils grow an array of vegetables - cabbage soup is a regional specialty!

The Douro region is the largest wine-producing area, where you can travel from quinta to quinta (wine estate to wine estate) tasting the port and sparkling whites which come from this part of the country. The tastings tend to come with a few slices of cured meats and local cheeses too – if you love food and drink, this will be your kind of holiday. Not only will you get to taste a range of port wines, you will also get to experience something a bit more than just your average holiday. The countryside in this area is very easy on the eye and the quintas are mostly grand and historic buildings; many now offer rooms too; rather convenient after a few tastings! It all makes for a very enticing way to spend a week or two.

Douro Valley. Photo: AT Porto and the North

So, what’s the best way to get around? Well, when it comes to exploring, there are several ways to do it. I have arranged self-drive holidays for my customers and this is a great way to explore, if you are happy to drive. However, if you prefer to take it even easier and not drive, you’ll arguably get the best views from the water. Many river cruise lines include the Douro River in their itinerary; they’ll take you on a leisurely cruise stopping off at quinta’s and places of interest. Some are fully inclusive and the height of luxury, perfect for treating yourself!

If you’d like to find out more about holidays to the Douro, please get in touch.