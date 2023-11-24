Nine asylum seekers were found in the back of a lorry at an A1 truck stop.

A report of banging from the back of a lorry trailer parked at the A1 truck stop in Bourne Road, Colsterworth, was made to police just after 7pm last night (Thursday, November 23).

Officers attended and found four Vietnamese nationals, four Iranian nationals which also included one boy, and one Iraqi national in the back of the lorry, with conditions reported to have been ‘very hot’.

It is believed that they had travelled more than 18 hours from Italy.

They were taken to Lincoln Police Station and officers from the Home Office Immigration Enforcement will be handling enquiries.

The boy was taken into the protection of the local authority.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of helping people enter the country illegally and remains in police custody where he is being questioned.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were at the A1 truck stop at the same time as the lorry and are asking people to check dashcam footage which might have further information which could help our enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Grantham Criminal Investigation by emailing daniel.gstrein@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 372 of 23 November.