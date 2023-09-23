Just when you were enjoying a lull in the never ending diet of clichés fed daily by friends, by family and especially by the media, those predictable, pesky phrases resurface, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

Cliché upon cliché with the new football season now in full flow, as our politicians return from their summer recess in Scarborough, Skegness and Siberia, and now me, having decided to give you a taste of the cornucopia of clichés to come.

I started by thinking outside the box and mentioned this to the Lovely Lady, as ya do, when lo and behold she informed me that there is now a National Cliché Day, November 3rd, can you believe it, in this day and age, I guess I’d better prepare for it, so I’m going to grab the bull by the horns and fill my boots, not sure what with, but I’m sure I’ll have my plate full, if not my boots as well.

Allan Grey

The Sunday morning re-run of Match of the Day always offers me loads of material with which to annoy the Lovely Lady, not just the cringeworthy clichés trotted out during the manager and ‘man of the match’ inteviews, but my repeating them in the accent of the manager, usually not a tongue native to these sceptered isles. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is a favourite, “if you want to win game, you need score more goals than other team, at end of day, most difficult thing in football is scoring goals, hitting back of net”, “yeah, thanks Pep, really insightful and don’t worry sweetheart, tomorrow’s another day, Monday in fact, all day as it happens”.

The word ‘cliché is French in origin, as is noted by the accent over the letter é. Before computers and printers were a thing, printing presses used cast iron plates to produce the printed word, and the repetitive noise that the casting plates made sounded like cliché, and was most likely seriously tedious, day in, day out. Clichés are annoying because we see and hear them every day, but we don’t hear ourselves say them, until someone points them out, and then we grin sheepishly before kissing and making up.

A couple of weeks back I met up with a good friend I used to work with back in the day, it was a real blast from the past. I asked him how he was getting along these days, he said “Allan, it’s a bit like the curate’s hamburger, sometimes I’m hands on, other days I just don’t want to play ball”, so I gave him some advice which he graciously admitted felt like a real shot in the arm. “Allan”, he said, “my boss is a bit of a wolf in sheeps clothing, a control freak, and as we all know, absolute power corrupts absolutely, and so when I or others disagree with him, all hell breaks loose, but you know what Allan, I have to admit, at the end of the day it’s all in a days work”. My friend’s looking for a new job now, feeling that any port in a storm will suffice, saying his decision to move on was the best thing since sliced bread and maybe now it was time for him to call the shots; “good luck mate, and remember, no pain, no gain”.

In just over a year we will have the next General Election, so we can expect a gradual buildup toward a carefully crafted clichéfest as politicians start to ponderously parrot the lines they have been spoonfed by their party leaders. When shadow ministers are asked how they will fix the NHS, fix the water utilities, fix the cost of living crisis, fix social care I predict we will hear, “what we’ve said, and let me be absolutely clear from the outset, the point I made in the House just last week, our aim is to make ends meet for hard working families. We recognise the economic mess we are in and at this critical stage we have a broad range of proposals that will significantly impact upon the dire situation we have inherited from the previous government. What we’ve said up and down the country to the Great British People is that we have a long term economic plan and have learned many valuable lessons from our previous failures over the past 100 years and we aim to be the lesser of two evils, the icing on the cake in fact, so vote for us”.

“But do you have any policies you can share with voters up and down the country?” “I don’t intend to give a running commentary at the moment, but I say this, when the time is right rest assured it’ll be the right time, to not give you a running commentary, I hope that answers your question and will resonate with voters at this point in time, it is what it is”

So if you find yourselves evermore despairing as the election date closes in then it might make sense to consider some mindfulness counselling, because, although it might be hard to swallow, you must be the change you wish to see in the world, you must spread the love everywhere you go and the only thing you have to fear is fear itself, I rest my case!