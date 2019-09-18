A man attempted to steal a laptop computer from Currys PC World.

The attempted theft happened at 2.45pm on Thursday last week at the store in Ryhall Road, Stamford.

In July burglars cut a door-sized hole in the back wall of the same store and stole laptops, mobile phones, iPads and headphones. They were estimated to have been worth between £30,000 and £50,000.

Currys PC World in Stamford

The culprits for that crime have not been traced.

Anyone with information on last week's attempted theft of a laptop can call Stamford police on 101 quoting incident 279 of September 12.

