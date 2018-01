Have your say

There was an attempt theft of a Ford Transit in Ravel Close, Stamford yesterday (Sunday, January 21)

The thief smashed one of the front door windows to gain access to the van but fled the scene after the alarm sounded.

Nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

Police believe thief was trying to steal the van itself.

If you have information call police on 101, quoting incident number 340 of January 21.