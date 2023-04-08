The bridge year runs from April to March so, barring a few competitions that will be completed this month, our 2022-2023 season is over, writes Marcus Witt, of Stamford Bridge Club.

So how has it been?

It is pleasing to report that our attendance levels are now on a par with what they were before the pandemic. Our membership currently stands at just under 650 and a healthy influx of new members, generally introduced to the game through our teaching programme, means that we can look to the future with optimism.

We are always looking to provide a pleasant playing environment and this year one major item of capital expenditure was to replace our sliding doors with something more state-of-the-art. The soundproofing of what we now have allows us to play separate events in our two main (connected) rooms with no disturbance between the two.

From a financial perspective, and given the level of energy costs, we have invested in further solar panelling. Plans for an extension are now in abeyance as some peripheral activities have been permanently affected by the pandemic such that the additional space is no longer warranted.

Hand of the Week

The fundamental “skill” in bridge is the ability to count. Yes, we can all do this but not all have the discipline to carry it through. Let’s see how we can play (and misplay) today’s hand where the objective is to ensure 10 tricks (yes, when we play match points the onus is on overtricks and that can change our approach). West leads out three top hearts and declarer ruffs the third round on which East discards a diamond. Our unthinking declarer crosses to the ace of clubs and takes a diamond finesse. It loses and West plays a fourth heart, East ditching a third, and final, diamond and declarer ruffs. Now declarer is in trouble and realises the importance of ruffing some diamonds.

Sadly when DA is “cashed” East ruffs and there is no way back. Yes, at Trick One, declarer should have counted. The queen of diamonds was a Trojan horse. Declarer should ignore the lure of this card to guarantee the contract with five spades, one diamond, two diamond ruffs and two clubs. Yes, that’s ten tricks. Cash DA at Trick Four, give up a diamond and, playing safely, ruff two diamonds high later in dummy. Objective achieved.

Tip

Count. Always count. With such rigour your results in 2023/2024 will be better.

Enjoy the new season.