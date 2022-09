More news, no ads

A charity auction and darts competition have helped to raise £2,000 for the Red Cross appeal in Ukraine.

Mark Johnson from Baston organised the auction at his local, The Black Horse, on Sunday (September 11).

He also arranged a fundraising darts match at Deepings Rugby Club.

Speaking after the events, he thanked those who had made donations and supported the charity fundraisers.