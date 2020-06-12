Home   News   Article

Stamford Auction Rooms slammed by Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community for selling Nazi memorabilia

By Steve Creswell
Published: 10:00, 12 June 2020

An auction house in Stamford has come under fire for selling Nazi memorabilia.

The Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community (PLJC) said Stamford Auction Rooms had displayed “considerable insensitivity and a serious lack of judgement”.

Around 40 lots appeared for sale at an auction on Saturday, May 30, including a silver tray said to be from Hitler’s office and an SS officer’s garrote, used for strangling victims.

