More news, no ads

An Audi crashed into a parked car in a quiet village street.

The accident happened in West Street, Easton-on-the-Hill this evening (Tuesday, August 2).

An officer from Northamptonshire Police attended the scene shortly after 7pm.

An Audi crashed into a Range Rover Evoque in Easton-on-the-Hill

No one was hurt in the accident, which also involved a parked Range Rover Evoque.