A town talent show will showcase the hidden tricks of people in the community.

Bourne’s Got Talent will take place on Friday, September 29 at the Corn Exchange in Abbey Road.

The event is organised by The Always Enough Foundation which was set up by Rippingale couple Bea and Aisha Maskery.

In memory of their friend Amanda Farquhar who took her own life in March, the pair deliver care packages across the area.

Talented people are being asked to audition by sending a short video to The Always Enough Foundation or by emailing thealwaysenoughfoundation@hotmail.com.

Entries cost £5.

The Always Enough Foundation

Tickets for the event, which starts at 6.30pm, must be purchased in advance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bournes-got-talent-tickets-694001897357.

Are you holding an event? Let us know by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.