Author Ellie entertains youngsters at library

Local book author Ellie Sandall was at Stamford Library on Tuesday entertaining children during Bookstart week.

Her book ‘Everybunny Dance’ was chosen from 50 finalists to represent Bookstart week this year.

Thousands of her books are being given away across the country.

Lea Rickard, from Stamford Library, said: “We are very fortunate that she lives near Stamford and was able to come and do a special rhyme-time session at Stamford Library.”

The event was aimed at families with pre-school children to encourage reading from an early age and youngsters from The Little Lane Nursery also enjoyed hearing Ellie reading, as our picture above shows.

Photo: Lee Hellwing