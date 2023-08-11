Fans of alternate histories - in which fact and fiction blend - have a new thriller to enjoy.

First-time author Robert Tregay has based his novel around the Nazi invasion of Norway - a time of hurriedly hatched plans, intrigue and survival.

Invasion brings together his love for Norway’s harsh and beautiful landscapes and an interest in the Second World War nurtured in his home town of Falmouth, Cornwall, which was still bomb-scarred in Robert’s youth.

The cover of Invasion

It’s a setting and a story that required research, even with fictional elements softening the need for complete accuracy. But for a former landscape architect who was involved in development projects across the UK and abroad it was a perfect challenge - and proved a six-year labour of love.

Robert, who is married with grown-up children and lives in Cottesmore, said: “I found finishing my career very tough. I was 65 and while I wasn’t a workaholic, my work had been full on and I had been committed to it.

“At first I thought I was going to be a painter. I’ve always painted and drawn and I went on a few courses.

Robert Tregay worked as a landscape architect and travelled extensively

“But then I realised I was not going to be good enough. I didn’t have that biting drive for art that I had experienced towards other pursuits in life.”

Inspiration to become an author was to come during Robert’s rehabilitation from a hip operation, when the travel writer Eric Newby was recommended to him. Newby’s blend of real-life adventure and fiction proved an irresistible mix.

“I became a bit obsessed by finding out what was true and what was not,” said Robert.

“I found his descriptions of places quite thrilling and as a geographer and landscape architect I wanted to see the places he described.

Robert in the Appennine Mountains in Italy

This hunger led Robert to the Apennine mountains in Italy, the setting for Newby’s 1971 Second World War memoir Love and War in the Apennines.

Once there, Robert tracked down places and people the author described, compiling his experiences in video footage and a written report, which then led him into conversation with Newby’s daughter.

“I asked her what had inspired him to write, and she said he just did it. That made me think: If he can do it, I can give it a go.”

Robert visited Italy after reading Eric Newby’s book about the Second World War

Despite having struggled through his O-level English, Robert had developed a knack for writing through composing reports during his architectural career.

This and a dogged determination to be successful helped him to pursue his goal, and he joined courses to learn techniques from accomplished writers.

Choosing a storyline was easy for Robert. His interest in Norway began with a geography field trip while at school and culminated in him marrying a Norwegian - and visiting the country regularly.

A fascination with Second World War history helped Robert choose his plot

In his book, Robert blurs the lines of facts banked through his visits and extensive historical research with fictional characters and subplots that help tell how the invading Germans were denied the spoils of war because of the evacuation of the nation’s gold reserves. The last consignments left Oslo hours before the Wehrmacht arrived.

Invasion was a six-year project for Robert, a time that included discovering ‘a craft to writing’ and ‘figuring out what to rewrite and what to leave out’.

“I was told that once anyone finishes writing a book, they can improve it by taking out about a fifth of the words,” said Robert.

“I took out 22,000, including some sections I had worked hard on and had been pleased with. Invasion then came to 100,000 words and was much better for it. Then I had a novel.”

Robert Tregay has written the alternate history, Invasion

Although Robert admits the book is unlikely to make him back the money he has spent on his training and its publishing, he finds being an author ‘thrilling’.

“I hope it will be a good holiday read for people,” he said. “If I can be a ‘junior Robert Harris’, I will be very happy.

Robert will launch Invasion on Saturday, August 19 at Gates Garden Centre in Somerby Road, Cold Overton. He will give a short reading and talk before signing copies.

Invasion will then be available from August 21 in Walkers Books in Stamford and Oakham, and on Amazon. It is priced £9.99.