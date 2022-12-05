There was no difficult second book syndrome for author Danielle Redding as last week she released the sequel to her successful debut novel.

Earthchild is the follow-up to high fantasy novel Spiritchild for Danielle who left behind a salaried career to become a full-time writer in 2019.

The Stamford mum-of-two, who writes under the pen name of Danielle Lauren, had already finished writing Earthchild by the time Spiritchild came out in April.

Danielle is halfway through her third book, this time set in a different world

However the sequel had not been part of the plan.

“Once I’d finished writing Spiritchild I thought that would be a standalone book,” she explained.

“But then I immediately started thinking what the main character would do next and wanted her to explore more of her gift and her powers.

The new book picks up a year after where its predecessor left off.

Fae learns that her battle against a broken god caused as much harm as it healed and she must find a way to reclaim her magic, or risk losing everything, while, Jade is a prisoner of a shadowy organisation known only as the Brotherhood.

Danielle, who gets her inspiration from books such as Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Riftwar Saga, promises more magic, epic battles, and dragons this time around.

“You hear people talk about how hard the second book is, but I loved writing this,” she said,

“I’m really happy with it and had fantastic feedback so I’m really chuffed.”

Now feeling more of an established author, Danielle is halfway through her next novel which will feature a completely different world and characters.

“It’s nice to have two done,” she added.

“One book could be a fluke, but two feels more like a habit.”

Earthchild will be on sale in Walkers in Stamford, Waterstones in Peterborough, andthrough big online retailers including Amazon.