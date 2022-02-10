A Stamford author has been shortlisted for the annual Waterstones Children’s book prize.

Hannah Gold has been nominated in the Books for Younger Readers category for her debut novel The Last Bear.

The story follows April and her father on a scientific expedition to the Arctic. April believes there are no polar bears left on the island, until she meets one and starts the most important journey of her life.

Hannah Gold

The book was endorsed by Hannah's favourite children's author, Michael Morpurgo, who described it as "deeply moving and quite unforgettable".

Hannah of Christ Church Close took on many roles before settling down to write The Last Bear.

She has worked in the film industry, taught English abroad, worked in a shop and as a fitness coach, but writing is a passion.

The Last Bear

Every year Waterstones’ booksellers vote for the books they believe are the very best in new children’s writing and illustration.

Now in its 18th year, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize has evolved into a prestigious accolade for children’s books in the UK, launching the careers of many authors and illustrators.

Hannah said: “When I was younger, Waterstones wasn't just my favourite shop - it was a sanctuary, a home and a safe haven.

"In the fast-changing, often frightening world we live in now, the role of booksellers and all the inspiring, empowering stories they champion has never been more important.

"To know that my book is now shortlisted for the Waterstones Children's Book Prize is not just a dream come true - it's an opportunity to reach more children than I ever dared to think possible. It's a chance to tell them that even the littlest amongst us have the power to make the world a better place - not just for humans - but for animals too.

"The Last Bear really is the book of my heart and to get this far is both incredibly humbling and very moving. I am, quite simply, over the moon."

The shortlists consist of 18 books across three categories.

Six books will compete within each category to be crowned 'Category Winner', with the three category winners then vying for the overall title of Waterstones Children’s Book Prize Winner 2022.

The winners will be announced on March 30.