A financial adviser has drawn on the bullying he experienced at school as inspiration for his debut thriller novel.

James Adley, a former Uppingham School pupil, writes about the fictional ‘Oakingham School’ in his book Safehouse.

Main character Daniel Goldberg is a boarder there in 1967 and endures bullying at the hands of older boys, who ridicule his Jewish faith and dress as Gestapo officers to terrify and demean him.

James Adley has written his first novel, Safehouse

In an author’s note within the 330-page paperback, James writes: “Editors, and others who have helped me, have asked me about the portrayal of anti-Semitism in the fictional Oakingham School.

“Sadly, I have to tell them… that at the actual school I attended I experienced everything that Daniel went through except the physical assaults.

“There was a study full of Nazi regalia and there were pupils who hero-worshipped Hitler. Both were tolerated by school staff.”

He adds: “I am aware of two important factors: Many people loved boarding school, even in the 1960s, and especially those who were good at sport. Boarding school today bears no resemblance to the austerity that Daniel suffered at Oakingham.”

Responding to the publishing of the book, Dr Richard Maloney, current headmaster of Uppingham School, congratulated James on becoming a published author but added: "To hear an ex-pupil experienced bullying at the school many decades ago is a matter of the deepest regret.

“No one should have to endure being bullied at school – or anywhere else – hence our determination as educators to prevent such behaviour happening in the first place.”

He said Uppingham School takes the subject of bullying very seriously, has a detailed bullying policy and specific training for all staff.

He added: “Our primary responsibility is to ensure our pupils are safe, happy, valued, and secure throughout their time at Uppingham School.

“Promoting a school-wide culture of affirming and inclusive behaviour – exemplified and lived by young people and adults alike – is crucial to meeting that ambition.

“It distresses me to read of the historical damage done to young people in many residential settings. However, our pupils today have the support that perhaps their predecessors did not always receive in times past.”

James’ book, published by Brown Dog Books, also features happier memories of Rutland, including cycling to Empingham and time spent in the ‘beautiful’ village of Wing, as well as a bitter-sweet chapter in which Daniel tells an RAF Group Captain what he really thinks of the Combined Cadet Force at schoo

Safehouse is the first in the author’s ‘Belief and Betrayal’ series, which is to be followed by Gloria.

Safehouse is £9.99 from Walkers Bookshops in Oakham or Stamford High Street, or online.

by Sophie Robinson