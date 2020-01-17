A local author will talk about her novel, Chasing Hares, at Stamford Library on Saturday, January 18.

With a lifelong fascination for crime fiction and its history, Christina James sets her books in theSouth Lincolnshire fens. She is also a well-established non-fiction writer, under a separate name.

There will be a break after the talk forlight refreshments after which a murder will be planned! Participants will be given a list of characters and a bit of information about them; then they have to work out who might have had a motive to kill the victim.

Christina James (26816710)

There will be a small charge of £2 per ticket, available from the Library.

The event starts at 5pm and will last for about two hours.