Home   News   Article

Author Christina James will be at Stamford Library on Saturday to talk about her book Chasing Hares

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 19:00, 17 January 2020

A local author will talk about her novel, Chasing Hares, at Stamford Library on Saturday, January 18.

With a lifelong fascination for crime fiction and its history, Christina James sets her books in theSouth Lincolnshire fens. She is also a well-established non-fiction writer, under a separate name.

There will be a break after the talk forlight refreshments after which a murder will be planned! Participants will be given a list of characters and a bit of information about them; then they have to work out who might have had a motive to kill the victim.

Christina James (26816710)
Christina James (26816710)

There will be a small charge of £2 per ticket, available from the Library.

The event starts at 5pm and will last for about two hours.

Read more
BooksEventsStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE