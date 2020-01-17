Author Christina James will be at Stamford Library on Saturday to talk about her book Chasing Hares
Published: 19:00, 17 January 2020
A local author will talk about her novel, Chasing Hares, at Stamford Library on Saturday, January 18.
With a lifelong fascination for crime fiction and its history, Christina James sets her books in theSouth Lincolnshire fens. She is also a well-established non-fiction writer, under a separate name.
There will be a break after the talk forlight refreshments after which a murder will be planned! Participants will be given a list of characters and a bit of information about them; then they have to work out who might have had a motive to kill the victim.
There will be a small charge of £2 per ticket, available from the Library.
The event starts at 5pm and will last for about two hours.
