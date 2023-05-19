A short story competition attracted more than 100 entries – with some from around the world.

Entrants to the Deepings Literary Festival contest were asked to write a story starting with the words 'Life would never be the same again.'

The winning story by an adult was submitted by Amber Asher from Singapore, who will receive her book token when she visits the UK in July.

Short story winners, from left, Claire Richardson, Milly Johnson and Nicola Harris. Photo: Stuart Render

Runners up were Claire Richardson for 'Puppies' and Nicola Harris for 'Autumn Leaves', who met judge and best-selling author Milly Johnson at Molecey Mill in Market Deeping.

Winners of the eight to 18 age group will be announced at Storyfest, which takes place over the weekend of May 27 and 28 at the Deepings Community Centre and Deepings Library.

This will bring workshops, performances and storytime readings, and includes quirky Peterborough poet Toby Wood encouraging children to get the maximum from a single sheet of A4, and appearances from Frozen’s Belle and Elsa courtesy of Darling Princess Parties.

The will also be art workshops from illustrator and author Ellie Sandall and the Theatre of Widdershins will perform 'Pigs and Bears Don't Come in Pairs'.

Full details and event listings can be found at deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk

